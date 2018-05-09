|
Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary
Kix scored a big hit 30 years ago with their album "Blow My Fuse" and they will be celebrating the anniversary of the platinum effort this fall with an expanded deluxe reissue. Dubbed "Fuse 30 Reblown" the reissue will be released almost 30 years to the date of the original and will feature the original album remixed and remastered by Beau Hill (Alice Cooper, Ratt, Warrant, KIX). In addition to the reworked original album tracks, "Reblown" will also include never-before-released demos of all 10 tracks, recorded in the early to mid 1980s. Frontman Steve Whiteman had this to say, "We are proud to be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the biggest album of our lives. We went from clubs to arenas, a van to a tour bus, and from the U.S. to Japan and Europe. And 30 years later, our fans are still right here with us." Disc 1 - Blow My Fuse remixed and re-mastered By Beau Hill: Disc 2 - Demos:
