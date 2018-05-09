Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour

The initial dates include 56 shows that will begin with a European and UK leg on March 7th in Amsterdam, NL at the Ziggo Dome and wrap up with a two night stand at The O2 Arena in London on April 16th and 17th.

He will take a couple months off before launching the North American leg on June 12th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center. That leg is currently scheduled to conclude on August 24th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

"Shawn Mendes: The Tour Dates 2019:

03/07/2019 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

03/10/2019 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

03/11/2019 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/13/2019 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

03/15/2019 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe

03/16/2019 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

03/18/2019 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

03/19/2019 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena

03/21/2019 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

03/23/2019 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

03/24/2019 - Turin, IT - Pala Alpitour

03/26/2019 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

03/28/2019 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena

03/30/2019 - Montpellier FR - Sud De France

03/31/2019 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

04/02/2019 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

04/03/2019 - Vienna, AT - Weiner Stadthalle

04/06/2019 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

04/07/2019 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

04/09/2019 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham

04/10/2019 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

04/13/2019 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

04/16/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

04/17/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

06/12/2019 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

06/14/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

06/16/2019 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

06/19/2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

06/21/2019 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

06/22/2019 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

06/27/2019 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

06/30/2019 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

07/02/2019 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

07/05/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

07/08/2019 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

07/09/2019 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

07/11/2019 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

07/13/2019 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

07/16/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivant Smart Home Arena

07/19/2019 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

07/20/2019 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

07/22/2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

07/23/2019 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

07/25/2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

07/27/2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07/28/2019 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

07/30/2019 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

07/31/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

08/02/2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

08/05/2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08/06/2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

08/10/2019 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

08/13/2019 - Washington, DC - Capital One Center

08/15/2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

08/21/2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

08/24/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center