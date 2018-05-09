News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour
05-09-2018
.
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is looking ahead to next year with the announcement of his third world tour which will be dubbed Shawn Mendes: The Tour which will include arena dates in North America and Europe.

The initial dates include 56 shows that will begin with a European and UK leg on March 7th in Amsterdam, NL at the Ziggo Dome and wrap up with a two night stand at The O2 Arena in London on April 16th and 17th.

He will take a couple months off before launching the North American leg on June 12th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center. That leg is currently scheduled to conclude on August 24th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

"Shawn Mendes: The Tour Dates 2019:
03/07/2019 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
03/10/2019 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
03/11/2019 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/13/2019 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
03/15/2019 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe
03/16/2019 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
03/18/2019 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena
03/19/2019 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
03/21/2019 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
03/23/2019 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena
03/24/2019 - Turin, IT - Pala Alpitour
03/26/2019 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
03/28/2019 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
03/30/2019 - Montpellier FR - Sud De France
03/31/2019 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
04/02/2019 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
04/03/2019 - Vienna, AT - Weiner Stadthalle
04/06/2019 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
04/07/2019 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
04/09/2019 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham
04/10/2019 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
04/13/2019 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
04/16/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
04/17/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
06/12/2019 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
06/14/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
06/16/2019 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
06/19/2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
06/21/2019 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
06/22/2019 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
06/27/2019 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
06/30/2019 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
07/02/2019 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
07/05/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
07/08/2019 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
07/09/2019 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
07/11/2019 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
07/13/2019 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
07/16/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19/2019 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
07/20/2019 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
07/22/2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
07/23/2019 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
07/25/2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
07/27/2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07/28/2019 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
07/30/2019 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
07/31/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
08/02/2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
08/05/2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
08/06/2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
08/10/2019 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
08/13/2019 - Washington, DC - Capital One Center
08/15/2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
08/21/2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
08/24/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Shawn Mendes MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Shawn Mendes T-shirts and Posters

More Shawn Mendes News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency

Shawn Mendes Releases New Track 'Lost In Japan'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood'

Shawn Mendes Promises New Album Coming 'Soon'

Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah

Shawn Mendes Announces 'MTV Unplugged' Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Cover Song

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

- more

Page Too News Stories
Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour

J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Singled Out: FYKE's Awake

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.