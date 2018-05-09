|
Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour
Shawn Mendes is looking ahead to next year with the announcement of his third world tour which will be dubbed Shawn Mendes: The Tour which will include arena dates in North America and Europe.
The initial dates include 56 shows that will begin with a European and UK leg on March 7th in Amsterdam, NL at the Ziggo Dome and wrap up with a two night stand at The O2 Arena in London on April 16th and 17th.
He will take a couple months off before launching the North American leg on June 12th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center. That leg is currently scheduled to conclude on August 24th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
"Shawn Mendes: The Tour Dates 2019:
03/07/2019 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
03/10/2019 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
03/11/2019 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/13/2019 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
03/15/2019 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe
03/16/2019 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
03/18/2019 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena
03/19/2019 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
03/21/2019 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
03/23/2019 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena
03/24/2019 - Turin, IT - Pala Alpitour
03/26/2019 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
03/28/2019 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
03/30/2019 - Montpellier FR - Sud De France
03/31/2019 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
04/02/2019 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
04/03/2019 - Vienna, AT - Weiner Stadthalle
04/06/2019 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
04/07/2019 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
04/09/2019 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham
04/10/2019 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
04/13/2019 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
04/16/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
04/17/2019 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
06/12/2019 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
06/14/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
06/16/2019 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
06/19/2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
06/21/2019 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
06/22/2019 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
06/27/2019 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
06/30/2019 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
07/02/2019 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
07/05/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
07/08/2019 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
07/09/2019 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
07/11/2019 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
07/13/2019 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
07/16/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19/2019 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
07/20/2019 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
07/22/2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
07/23/2019 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
07/25/2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
07/27/2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07/28/2019 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
07/30/2019 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
07/31/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
08/02/2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
08/05/2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
08/06/2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
08/10/2019 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
08/13/2019 - Washington, DC - Capital One Center
08/15/2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
08/21/2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
08/24/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center