Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

The only stream for the new song can be found here. Graham had the following to say, "This is the most important album I have done in 35 years, I think fans of the classic Alcatrazz sound will love this record, the first single (which is also the title track) 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'is about any young band starting today... which is like it was back when I started.

"As the lyric says 'take a number, it's a hell of a line'! I have had a fantastic career and been very fortunate to play with some great musicians and I hope there is a lot more touring and recording to come."



Tracklisting:

CD

1. Meanwhile, Back In The Garage

2. The Hotel

3. Livin' In Suspicion

4. Incest Outcest U.S.A.

5. Long Island Tea

6. The House

7. Sea Of Trees

8. Man On The Corner

9. We Don't Need Another Hero

10. America...Where Have You Gone?

11. Heading Toward The Light

12. Past Lives

13.The Crying Chair

14. Starcarr Lane (Live From Daryl's House 2018)



DVD (Live From Daryl's House 2018)

1. Night Of The Shooting Star (Intro)

2. Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live

3. All Night Long

4. Night Games

5. California Air

6. God Blessed Video

7. Stand In Line

8. Island In The Sun

9. Desert Song

10. Starcarr Lane

11. Jet To Jet

12. S.O.S.

13. Into The Night

14. Samurai

15. Skyfire

16. Since You Been Gone

17. Assault Attack

18. Eyes Of The World

19. Hiroshima Mon Amour

20. Lost In Hollywood