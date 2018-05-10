News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'
05-10-2018
Graham Bonnet Band

The Graham Bonnet Band have released their new track "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage". The song is the title cut from their forthcoming album, which will be released on July 13th.

The only stream for the new song can be found here. Graham had the following to say, "This is the most important album I have done in 35 years, I think fans of the classic Alcatrazz sound will love this record, the first single (which is also the title track) 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'is about any young band starting today... which is like it was back when I started.

"As the lyric says 'take a number, it's a hell of a line'! I have had a fantastic career and been very fortunate to play with some great musicians and I hope there is a lot more touring and recording to come."

Tracklisting:
CD
1. Meanwhile, Back In The Garage
2. The Hotel
3. Livin' In Suspicion
4. Incest Outcest U.S.A.
5. Long Island Tea
6. The House
7. Sea Of Trees
8. Man On The Corner
9. We Don't Need Another Hero
10. America...Where Have You Gone?
11. Heading Toward The Light
12. Past Lives
13.The Crying Chair
14. Starcarr Lane (Live From Daryl's House 2018)

DVD (Live From Daryl's House 2018)
1. Night Of The Shooting Star (Intro)
2. Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live
3. All Night Long
4. Night Games
5. California Air
6. God Blessed Video
7. Stand In Line
8. Island In The Sun
9. Desert Song
10. Starcarr Lane
11. Jet To Jet
12. S.O.S.
13. Into The Night
14. Samurai
15. Skyfire
16. Since You Been Gone
17. Assault Attack
18. Eyes Of The World
19. Hiroshima Mon Amour
20. Lost In Hollywood

