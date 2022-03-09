Graham Bonnet Band Premiere 'Imposter' Video

Album art

The Graham Bonnet Band have premiered a music video for their new single "Imposter". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Day Out In Nowhere", which is due May 13th.

The album will feature performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), John Tempesta (The Cult, White Zombie), Mike Tempesta (Powerman5000), Roy Z (Halford, Bruce Dickinson) and Don Airey (Deep Purple, Rainbow), and more.

Bonnet had this to say about the album, "Similar to the first two [Graham Bonnet Band] albums, it will reflect different eras of my career, but with a contemporary twist.

"I'm also delighted to be playing with the original members of the Graham Bonnet Band: Beth-Ami Heavenstone who has been my constant partner (on and off stage) since meeting back in 2012 and guitarist Conrado Pesinato, who's innate musical style elicits some of my best songwriting. Conrado and Beth-Ami also produced this record which made the process seamless." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Graham Bonnet Band