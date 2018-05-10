News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie
05-10-2018
.
Ellen Starski

Singer songwriter Ellen Starski released her new album "The Days When Peonies Prayed for the Ants" today and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Ode to Nanny and Cookie". Here is the story:

I've found that love is one of the most beautiful and inspiring things in life, and when I was losing the two most important ladies in my life... love shifted. I wish I could relive so many moments with both of my grandmothers.

The beginning of "Ode to Nanny and Cookie" was created within a beam of light while driving through the West Virginia hills. I had to pull over, crying, to write down that first verse. It was as if the gods parted the clouds, if only for me knowing the present would be my future. So I walked around with these words in my pockets for years...

The song continued to grow and I set this particular love aside for years until the first loss took place. I can remember taking my Nanny from one chemo treatment to another, searching for a way to give her the emotional support she needed. Sadly, cancer left her weak and her mind slipped into Alzheimer's. I remember telling her, "If you're tired, you don't have to do this anymore." I wish I would have said it sooner.

Unbelievably, I watched my next Gram -- we called her Cookie, as she was always bringing us lovely treats -- go through the same mental loss. I remember sitting with her, when I was 30-something and six months pregnant -- and her viewing me as a pregnant teenager, asking me questions like, "Does your mother know?!" She's the reason I sing.

Losing these beautiful, inspirational ladies brought me to this song. "Ode to Nanny and Cookie" takes place inside a snow globe. It's about how the disease controls loss and remembrance. Imagine living inside a snow globe: there you are, calm within your little home, when all of a sudden everything you knew is turned upside down. Your mind knows things are familiar, but you can't put the pieces back together. This song is for my amazing grandmothers, and for all the people affected by this disease. It's also for all those who selflessly provide care to the people in need.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Ellen Starski MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ellen Starski T-shirts and Posters

More Ellen Starski News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years- Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'- Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

Dave Matthews Band Stream New Song 'Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)'

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

Red Devil Vortex Stream New Song 'The Devil's Place'

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

Frank Zappa's 'Burnt Weeny Sandwich' Set For Special Reissue

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.