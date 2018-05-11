Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

She had this to say, "It was definitely time for me to get back to the UK. We've gotten a great response from the fans and the press over there and wanted to come and show them our love and appreciation by doing a short run of intimate shows."

The tour, which will features support from Sister Shotgun, is set to kick off on May 23rd in Edinburgh and will be wrapping up on May 28th in London at The Underworld.

Janet Gardner UK Dates:

5/23 - Bannermans, Edinburgh

5/24 - Rock City 2, Nottingham

5/26 - The Factory, Manchester

5/27 - Cobblestones, Bridgewater

5/28 - The Underworld, London