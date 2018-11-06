|
David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released
11-06-2018
(Glass Onyon) King Crimson's David Cross & No-Man's Andrew Booker's Unreleased 2006 Album "Ends Meeting" has finally been released. Cross was a member of King Crimson during the 1970s and Booker was a member of No-Man, Sanguine Hum and Peter Banks's Harmony in Diversity.
This Previously Unreleased Studio Album was recorded in 2006 but had not seen a release until now. David Cross said of the release "I met Andrew some years ago when the David Cross Band were touring with Pete Banks's Harmony and Diversity. Andrew was the drummer with that band and we got together after the tour to record some tracks.
"This eventually turned into the album we're releasing. Andrew brought a great deal of creativity and high level production skills to the project and is one of those people who make it easy to play - a wonderful talent!" It is available here.
Glass Onyon submitted this story.
