ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Hugh McDowell, who was best known for his work with ELO and Wizzard during the 1970s died last week at the age of 65. An official cuase of death was not revealed.

Yes star Geoff Downes, who worked with McDowell on the Wetton/Downes Icon albums, broke the sad news to fans via social media. Geoff had the following to say:

"Very sad news to hear that good friend and super cellist, Hugh McDowell has passed away. Apart from his legendary ELO contributions, he was an integral part of all of our Wetton/Downes Icon albums. A great musician and gentleman sadly missed. Thank you Hugh."

Producer Rob Aubrey also paid shared this tribute, "Sad to hear of the death of Hugh McDowell. I recorded him a number of times for John Wetton and Geoff Downes. Always fun and a great ear for a cool part… in awe of his tales of life on the road and in the air with ELO. RIP sir."





Related Stories

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

More ELO News

Share this article



