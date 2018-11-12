News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

11-12-2018
ELO

Hugh McDowell, who was best known for his work with ELO and Wizzard during the 1970s died last week at the age of 65. An official cuase of death was not revealed.

Yes star Geoff Downes, who worked with McDowell on the Wetton/Downes Icon albums, broke the sad news to fans via social media. Geoff had the following to say:

"Very sad news to hear that good friend and super cellist, Hugh McDowell has passed away. Apart from his legendary ELO contributions, he was an integral part of all of our Wetton/Downes Icon albums. A great musician and gentleman sadly missed. Thank you Hugh."

Producer Rob Aubrey also paid shared this tribute, "Sad to hear of the death of Hugh McDowell. I recorded him a number of times for John Wetton and Geoff Downes. Always fun and a great ear for a cool part… in awe of his tales of life on the road and in the air with ELO. RIP sir."


