Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour

(fcc) Due to spectacular demand, Jeff Lynne's ELO has added second nights in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles on the band's final tour dubbed "The Over and Out Tour". The 31-date trek, produced by Live Nation, is set to embark on August 24 with a kickoff performance in Palm Desert, CA then travels across major cities in North America.
For the newly added shows, Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, April 3 @ 10am local time and the general onsale will start on Friday, April 5 @ 10am local time. Exclusive VIP experiences for the new dates will be available April 3rd at 10am local. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now.
Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne's ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold out run of UK and European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.
Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.
Date City Venue
August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 17, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - ADDED SHOW
September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 21, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center - ADDED SHOW
September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
September 28, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center - ADDED SHOW
September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
October 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
October 26, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum - ADDED SHOW
