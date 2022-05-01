Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Phases

Eloah Jones blew fans away with her cover of RHCP's "Under The Bridge" last year, and now she has just released her brand new EP, "Drunk Words, Sober Thoughts", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Phases". Here is the story:
"Phases" is one of the songs on my new EP, "Drunk Words, Sober Thoughts," which came out April 29th. "Phases" is my favorite song on the EP, and, honestly, probably my favorite song I've ever written in my career so far. "Phases" is a breath of fresh air. "Phases" is my truth.
It's about being in a relationship with someone and knowing deep down it's not going to work. But, at the same time, you know this person has it in them to be everything you need; you see the light and love in their eyes, and you just wish they'd try. But they don't. You can't force someone to be what you want, and you can't fall in love with potential. I love the way "Phases" is written. So many great metaphors... the song is so simple, but it speaks such great volume. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. I hope it heals many hearts.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Under The Bridge
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot
Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76
Ted Nugent Unleashes 'Born In The Motor City' Video
Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'
Heart Of Gold Premiere 'Leave Just Yet' Video
Vagrants Share Aimless Video To Celebrate New Album
Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Phases