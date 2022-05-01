Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Phases

Eloah Jones blew fans away with her cover of RHCP's "Under The Bridge" last year, and now she has just released her brand new EP, "Drunk Words, Sober Thoughts", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Phases". Here is the story:

"Phases" is one of the songs on my new EP, "Drunk Words, Sober Thoughts," which came out April 29th. "Phases" is my favorite song on the EP, and, honestly, probably my favorite song I've ever written in my career so far. "Phases" is a breath of fresh air. "Phases" is my truth.

It's about being in a relationship with someone and knowing deep down it's not going to work. But, at the same time, you know this person has it in them to be everything you need; you see the light and love in their eyes, and you just wish they'd try. But they don't. You can't force someone to be what you want, and you can't fall in love with potential. I love the way "Phases" is written. So many great metaphors... the song is so simple, but it speaks such great volume. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. I hope it heals many hearts.

