Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce The Over and Out Farewell Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-18-2024
Jeff Lynne's ELO will be marking the end of an era this summer and fall across North America with the launch of their final tour that will be called the "The Over and Out Tour".

The tour will include 27-dates and is set to kick off on August 24th in Palm Desert, CA at the Acrisure Arena. Things will wrap up on October 25th in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

According to the tour promotor, Live Nation, artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 @ 10am local time and the general onsale will start on Friday, March 22 @ 10am local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20th at 10am local. See the dates below:

August 24, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
August 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 1, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 6, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
September 7, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 10, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 13, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
September 14, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 20, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 25, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 30, 2024 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 11, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 12, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 16, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 21, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October 23, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

