Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce The Over and Out Farewell Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO will be marking the end of an era this summer and fall across North America with the launch of their final tour that will be called the "The Over and Out Tour".

The tour will include 27-dates and is set to kick off on August 24th in Palm Desert, CA at the Acrisure Arena. Things will wrap up on October 25th in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

According to the tour promotor, Live Nation, artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 @ 10am local time and the general onsale will start on Friday, March 22 @ 10am local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20th at 10am local. See the dates below:

August 24, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

August 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 1, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 6, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

September 7, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 10, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

September 13, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

September 14, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 25, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 30, 2024 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 11, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 12, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 16, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 21, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 23, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

