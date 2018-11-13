Metal Hammer TV Launch Their First Episode

Our friends over at Metal Hammer magazine just launch a new online channel called Metal Hammer TV with the first episode featuring Ice Nine Kills, Raw In Sect, an unboxing of Machine Head's Catharsis, an interview with Halestorm and more.

Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade had this to say, "From the magazine to the website to the podcast and beyond, Metal Hammer has been at the forefront of an ever-changing metal landscape for over three decades now.

"This is an evolution of our brand that we're enormously excited about - not just another extension Hammer itself, but a reflection of the very best - and sometimes worst - that heavy music has to offer in 2018.

"Expect cutting insight, a ton of familiar names from the metal world, and no small dose of absolute bedlam - and all in the week." Watch the launch episode here.





