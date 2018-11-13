Singled Out: Out Of My Way's Built To Last Swedish pop-punks Out Of My Way just released a brand new single "Built To Last" and to celebrate we asked Christian Gehlert (guitar/vocals) to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Built to Last" was kind of a weird ordeal for me, because I hadn't written anything previously, outside of a few bars worth of lyrics. It all started with a melody I had running through my head that I immediately felt would be a catchy chorus hook. I then sat down and started piecing together lyrics, structure and I had every chunk of melody down exactly how I wanted them. I then brought over Christian (guitar & vocals) to help me figure out the chord progression, before Tobias (bass & vocals) finally pitched the idea of a neat little bass intro and a middle-8 during the bridge section ? a first for us. The overall intention was to make a faster, more anthemic summer jam that was in stark contrast to our EP material, which is lyrically a bit darker and more introspective. In that sense, "Built to Last" is a very carefree ? and a slightly "immature" track ? that showcases a more light-hearted side to the band. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

