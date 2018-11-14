News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

11-14-2018
Space Elevator

Space Elevator have released a new music video for their cover of the Thin Lizzy classic "Don't Believe A Word". The track is taken from their self-titled debut album.

Guitarist David Young says: "Space Elevator recorded their version of Thin Lizzy's Don't Believe A Word in 2016 to mark thirty years since the passing of legendary Lizzy front man Phil Lynott. The band grew up learning to play to Lizzy's Live and Dangerous album and Space Elevator singer The Duchess calls Lynott's Solo in Soho one of her all-time favorites.

"This recording is now released on CD for the first time by SPV as a bonus track on Space Elevator's debut album which also features Gary Moore's slower version of the song as an introduction." Watch video here.


Related Stories


Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

Singled Out: Space Elevator's We Can Fly

More Space Elevator News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist

Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill

Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week

Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' Gets Metalcore Makeover

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side

Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Puppy Release 'World Stands Still' Video

Singled Out: Viza's Viktorious

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.