Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

Space Elevator have released a new music video for their cover of the Thin Lizzy classic "Don't Believe A Word". The track is taken from their self-titled debut album.

Guitarist David Young says: "Space Elevator recorded their version of Thin Lizzy's Don't Believe A Word in 2016 to mark thirty years since the passing of legendary Lizzy front man Phil Lynott. The band grew up learning to play to Lizzy's Live and Dangerous album and Space Elevator singer The Duchess calls Lynott's Solo in Soho one of her all-time favorites.

"This recording is now released on CD for the first time by SPV as a bonus track on Space Elevator's debut album which also features Gary Moore's slower version of the song as an introduction." Watch video here.





