Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees Organizers of the Shaky Knees Music Festival have announced that next year's event will be headlined by Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus The seventh installment of the festival is scheduled to take place on place May 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2019 and will once again be staged at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. The lineup will include more than 65 bands on four stages, including Tears for Fears, Gary Clark Jr., Interpol, Foals, Father John Misty, Grouplove, Tash Sultana, Liz Phair, Sharon Van Etten, Dashboard Confessional, and many more.



"It is gratifying to be able to curate a unique lineup each year. Now in our seventh year, I've had the opportunity to see a band go from opening the main stage, to now headlining that same stage. Attending Shaky Knees is one of the best ways to find the next great band, as well as satisfy the music soul from start to finish each day of the festival," says Shaky Knees founder, Tim Sweetwood.

