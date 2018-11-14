|
Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees
Organizers of the Shaky Knees Music Festival have announced that next year's event will be headlined by Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus
The seventh installment of the festival is scheduled to take place on place May 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2019 and will once again be staged at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.
The lineup will include more than 65 bands on four stages, including Tears for Fears, Gary Clark Jr., Interpol, Foals, Father John Misty, Grouplove, Tash Sultana, Liz Phair, Sharon Van Etten, Dashboard Confessional, and many more.
