Black Sabbath Classic Covered By WYN (What You Need)

Manhattan groove metallers WYN (What You Need) have released a brand new video for their live performance of the Black Sabbath classic "Children of the Grave."

The band offered up this explanation about why they decided to cover this timeless classic track from the legendary metal band, "Black Sabbath remains a big influence on the band.

"We use Children of The Grave as a warm-up, but the message of advocacy and empowerment in the face of adversity is never lost on us--no matter how many times we play it." Watch the video here.





