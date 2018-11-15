Marmalade Singer Dean Ford Releases Epic Solo Album

Marmalade lead vocalist Dean Ford has released a brand new solo album entitled "This Scottish Heart" and he has revealed a promotion video for the 30-track effort.

Ford recorded the new album in a small kitchenette area entirely with his laptop computer with almost all of the effort being performed and sung by the veteran musician. See the tracklisting below and watch the promo video here.

Disc 1 A New Day | Little Man | Running Out Of Time | Natasha | The Blue Angel | Butterflies In June | Until The Day I Die | I Got You | God Is | Precious Little Boy | Merry Go Round | Cowboy Joe | Restless Heart | He's An Angel | Left My Heart In Mexico | When Will It End | Dreamland

Disc 2 Glasgow Road | This Scottish Heart | Glasgow Night | Bonnie Mary | Made In Scotland | A Song For Mary | Nineteen Fifty Three | Daddy | Buddy, Roy And Dion | Blue Horizon | Callander | For McDougall | Reflections Of My Life





Related Stories

More Dean Ford News

Share this article



