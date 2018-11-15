News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Cream With A K

11-15-2018
Cream With A K

London grunge pop artist Cream with a K (a.k.a. Tokyo) just released a new single called "5:35 in LA" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote 5:35 in LA on a bored sunny afternoon. In a jam session I prompted the drums to play dah-da-da so I could riff over it until I found the chords on the guitar. 

We recorded the drums and distorted the hell out of them. I looped it over and over again in my headphones, I thought it sounded just like the slow motion knocks and bangs of a train approaching through the subway. 

When I started singing out loud over it, with not much direction, I found some words and phrases I felt good about and then it happened really quickly. "5:35 on the Ginza Line". 5:35am; the first train of the day.

I realised it was about my experience riding home early morning on the Ginza Line train (from Shibuya to Gaien-mae). At 19, 20 years old, I was a drinking party girl-slob and remember observing all my fellow all nighter's and the after math. Drunken salary men, white faced sleeping students, general miscreants (in Japanese known as "Yanki"), tourists, prostitutes - you name it... but it's very harmonious and peaceful. You hardly ever see fights like you do in the West.

Tokyo is a very cold and clinical place sometimes but the morning after is when you get to see a whole new side of Tokyo. People are very human and unguarded and soft. For a place that seems so efficient and logical, there is a lot of self destruction and it is very normal and not judged badly at all.

I really enjoy singing this song live in Tokyo because there is always such a big reaction from the audience and people always comment on how it resonates with their own personal experience.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Cream With A K

More Cream With A K News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

Music Legend Roy Clark Dead At 85

Unearth Release 'One With The Sun' Video

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special

Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Expanded For Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath Classic Covered By WYN (What You Need)

Burden Of The Sky Release 'The Puppeteer' Video

Marmalade Singer Dean Ford Releases Epic Solo Album

Grayson Erhard Releases 'Tell Me No' Video

Singled Out: Cream With A K

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.