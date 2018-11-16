Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark A number of music stars have paid tribute to legendary country music icon Roy Clark who passed away from complications from pneumonia on Thursday (Nov 15). He was 85. Dolly Parton leads the large number of remembrances from his fellow stars and friends with, "Roy Clark was one of the greatest ever. His spirit will never die. I loved him dearly and he will be missed." - "When I came to Nashville, Roy was one of my favorite stars. I loved the way he hosted the CMA's and Hee Haw. It was always an honor to be on the same stage with him. I am already missing Roy's big smile." - Crystal Gayle "The Halsey family's hearts are filled with gratitude for the many years (59) of friendship and business association. He was a rare combination of talent and generosity. Roy Clark brought a special kind of healing to the world. He will be missed by the multitudes. - Jim Halsey, friend and manager "My story is not unique. How many guitar players started with a Roy Clark guitar method book? How many guitars were sold to people wanting to play because of him? How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I'm one of so many." - @BradPaisley "When the Nashville floods wiped out most of my guitars, Roy heard about it & showed up at a show and gave me one of his. This is who this man was. Constantly giving. I owe him so much. Go say hi to my Papaw for me Roy. You left the world a much better place. #royclark" - @BradPaisley "Roy Clark shaped my path. My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we'd watch Hee Haw. My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. And so many have the same story." - @BradPaisley "I remember Roy as a great musician and singer. But more than that, he was a great human being. Always laughing, always uplifting to those around him. Doing shows with Roy on Hee Haw was such a wonderful experience. There is a vacant spot in Nashville now that he is gone. RIP Roy Clark" - Lee Greenwood "Getting to REALLY know Roy Clark is one of highlights of my country career. I first met him on HEE HAW and the went on to do dozens of shows with him over the years. He was a good friend, we laughed a lot together and he loved Duke's mayonnaise on his tomato sandwiches." - T. Graham Brown "My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did. - KU" - @KeithUrban "Just got word that Roy Clark has passed. I've known him for 60 years and he was a fine musician and entertainer Rest In Peace Buddy, you will be remembered" - @CharlieDaniels "Roy, thank you for always spreading laughter, kindness, and positivity. We'll keep it goin' for ya!" - @Opry "Just heard Hee Haw Star / Super Picker #RoyClark just passed away. Saw him last when we filmed #CountrysFamilyReunion He was always so kind. Heaven gained another amazing addition to the Angel Band. Rest In Peace Roy" - @RhondaVincent13 "I had the honor of playing with Roy Clark on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and many times and on the television series Hee Haw. I looked up to Roy; he was the consummate entertainer. But the things I will remember most about Roy are his big, over-the-top, cheesy grin, and how, from the moment I met him, he made me feel like I had known him forever. Roy Clark was a good man... the real deal." - Tim Atwood "Rest In Peace friend, brother, mentor .... Roy Clark ..." - @OakRidgeBoys "Growing up watching #HeeHaw, I knew nobody could pick-&-grin like the great #RoyClark. And his #YesterdayWhenIWasYoung is one of the great songs of Country or any kind of music. A true legend. We will miss him. #RIP" - Terry Fator "Wonderful Roy Clark was a great talent & a kind & gentle man. We had so much fun singing & dancing together. My love goes out to his family & friends. #royclark #rip" - @TheMitziGaynor "We're sorry to hear about the passing of Roy Clark. Roy Clark made best use of his incredible talent. He was both a showman and a virtuoso, with a love of music that beamed across air waves and into millions of living rooms, where families gathered to watch and listen." - @countrymusichof "R.I.P. Roy Clark. Oh man so many memories growing up with him on hee haw. Another part of my childhood that made growing up the way I did awesome. Hee Haw, Johnny Carson, Paul Harvey among others are everywhere in my memory bank. He lived a long great life and I thank him. SALUTE" - @GitRDoneLarry "Roy Clark was a very sweet Man that loved Jesus and country music. Heaven just got a great picker! Can't wait to see him do some pickin' and grinnin' on them heavenly hay bales." - @GitRDoneLarry "Roy's passing is overwhelming. It is truly the end of an era. Roy was Big Daddy for all of us. And for those of us who were blessed to know him as a friend and work with him, it hurts so deeply. He made so many of our careers possible. It offsets the deep anguish of his passing to know he is free from any suffering now and that his great talents are with us forever on the thousands of TV episodes, recordings and in our memories. His huge contribution to the music business and to so many of us personally is etched in our hearts forever. America loves Roy and we will all bless his memory, honor him and thank him forever. He was truly one of God's good ones." - Jana Jae "23 years ago, Roy Clark changed my life in an instant. It is hard to put it into words, but from the moment we first encountered each other, he knew me, believed in me and took it upon himself to give me great opportunities that otherwise would never have been possible. I can only be so grateful that I had a chance in my life to reconnect with him and tell him personally exactly what he had done for me all those years ago. The other great blessing is that I was given an opportunity to develop a meaningful friendship with this man over the last few years. It brings me great peace. I would play for him, and he would just smile and become so genuinely excited. Again, at just the right moment in my life, he became a great encourager. Roy has left a lasting impact on my life. For over 20 years I've been telling people the stories of how he changed my life...and I will never forget." - Kyle Dillingham "Our deepest condolences to the family of Roy Clark. Country music has lost another giant - well-loved both for his unique talents and his generous, kind-hearted spirit." - @OfficialRFDTV "My friend of 46 years is gone and I am heartbroken. He could make me laugh like no other and now he makes me cry. His music will live forever and now the angels in heaven are picking and grinning. I love you always dear friend." - Misty Rowe "RIP Roy Clark, was an honor to pick and sing with you" - @raybensonaatw

