Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude Lavender Fields just released her latest single and music video called "Gravitude" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I was gifted a beautiful black electric guitar and decided to start incorporating it in my live sets. This past August while I was going through a breakup and navigating through some turbulent emotions, one day I picked up a guitar and started strumming some chords. Then a melody started forming. Being an artist,I always try to turn a heartbreak into art. A lot of times some of the best songs comes from heartbreaks. I like to use a song as a form of prayer. So the lyrics started coming to mind: Knowledge of Mystery,

Flow through me easily,

How can I live in this world,

Knowing there's suffering,

Knowing there's pain,

How can I remain

In peace...

In Peace... In these lyrics I ask this age old question of being capable of maintaining peace of mind even in the midst of chaos of this world. A lot of times answers also come from these questions I ask through a song. And this was the case in my life. I was also imagining ocean waters through playing reverbed guitars, ocean as the ultimate soul cleanser. I love to imitate the fluidity of water through sounds. In the second part of the song the lyrics go:

Healing for you mama,

Healing for you papa,

Healing for you my friend,

Sweet loving Luna,

Heart open sooner,

Lover wins in the end, Love wins... With that verse I am using the power of music to send healing to my parents and to whoever is listening to the song.

Luna is a dog that I really love that was around while I was writing the song, so I put her in the song :)

And of course, finishing with the triumph of love over anything. Love always wins in the end. And this is a story of the song "Gravitude" which is a word I made up that combines "gratitude" for all the lessons on my path and "gravity" as an earthly thing, a part of the human experience. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more right here!

