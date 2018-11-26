Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration Testarossa have released a music video for their new single "Mother Lover". The track features a guest appearance from Asking Alexandra frontman Danny Worsnop. The song comes from their group's forthcoming debut album "Don't Be Late For the Party", and the new music video was directed/produced by Steven Billings and Joe Potts. Watch it here. The band had this to say, "Mother Lover (Mthr Lvr) is the product of years of hard work and endless frustrations. From the song's raunchy guitar intro and 13 second opening scream to the contagiously catchy chorus and the 48 second display of guitar mastery, the energy emitted is guaranteed to kick you right in the teeth. "The song is taken to the next level with the help of Danny Worsnop on guest vocals. Danny also appears in the music video. Mother Lover is a step back into the familiar territory of what rock-n-roll used to be and what rock-n-roll should be. Don't take it too seriously. Just sit back, crank the radio up, and get ready to party."

