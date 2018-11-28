News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Oracle Giving Away New Live EP

11-28-2018
Oracle

Belfast metal band Oracle are offering up a free treat to fans in the form of a brand new EP that entitled "Live At Bloodstock" which was recorded at the music festival this past summer.

Their camp sent over the following details "On Saturday August 11th 2018 Oracle exploded onto the New Blood stage at the UKs premiere metal festival, Bloodstock Open Air. They owned Bloodstock that day, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts, minds and memories of all who saw them. Vocalist Jason Kerr was a man possessed from the moment he stepped out in front of the Bloodstock crowd and the riffs from Connor McDonald and Jake Dornan just kept coming, a relentless onslaught of irresistible, gritty metal. Behind it all drummer Rhys Fraser and bassist Chief brought the thunder, crushing ribcages and imploding internal organs. And the whole glorious performance was captured on audio and film.

"Now, on November 28th Oracle are offering those recordings to everyone, a gift to their fans who shared that day with them and to the fans who will hear this recording and flock to their banner. Live At Bloodstock is available directly from the Oracle Bandcamp page as a free digital download, with exclusive cover art here.


Related Stories


Oracle Giving Away New Live EP

More Oracle News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video

Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Alborn Release 'Full Circle' Video

Oracle Giving Away New Live EP

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander

Singled Out: Marlene Oak's Slip Away

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.