Oracle Giving Away New Live EP Belfast metal band Oracle are offering up a free treat to fans in the form of a brand new EP that entitled "Live At Bloodstock" which was recorded at the music festival this past summer. Their camp sent over the following details "On Saturday August 11th 2018 Oracle exploded onto the New Blood stage at the UKs premiere metal festival, Bloodstock Open Air. They owned Bloodstock that day, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts, minds and memories of all who saw them. Vocalist Jason Kerr was a man possessed from the moment he stepped out in front of the Bloodstock crowd and the riffs from Connor McDonald and Jake Dornan just kept coming, a relentless onslaught of irresistible, gritty metal. Behind it all drummer Rhys Fraser and bassist Chief brought the thunder, crushing ribcages and imploding internal organs. And the whole glorious performance was captured on audio and film. "Now, on November 28th Oracle are offering those recordings to everyone, a gift to their fans who shared that day with them and to the fans who will hear this recording and flock to their banner. Live At Bloodstock is available directly from the Oracle Bandcamp page as a free digital download, with exclusive cover art here.

