William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is featured in a new video for William Shatner's take on the seasonal classic, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The track is featured on the actor's first-ever holiday album, "Shatner Claus", which presents a collection of Christmas songs.

Gibbons tells ABC Radio that he had fun collaborating with Shatner, noting, "He does what he does, and he let me do what I do. And it was a happy accident, [a] collision made happy."

As for what Shatner thought about his contribution to the track, Billy says, "He was rather impressed with the fact that we threw some Texas mud into 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.' This happy little thing, all of a sudden it's four flat tires on a muddy road."

Shatner is joined by an eclectic cast of guests on the project, which includes duets and appearances by Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman of Yes, Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson, Iggy Pop and Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, among others. Check out the song here.

