ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

The series is scheduled to get underway in early June in Scandinavian countries before heading to central Europe and concluding in the UK in late July; it is expected that ZZ Top will play in a dozen countries over a four-week period.

"It's been 50 years, and I think we're starting to get pretty good!," says guitarist Billy Gibbons. "We're just as excited to play Barcelona this summer as we were to play Beaumont (TX) back in '69. The beards are, perhaps, a bit longer, but nothing much else has changed and we hope to keep it that way." - here.