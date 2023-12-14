ZZ Top Announce 2024 Summer Tour Dates

() ZZ Top have announced that they will crossing the pond next summer to embark on their first European tour in five years that will include headline shows and festival appearances.
The Elevation Tour will visit nine countries and is set to kick off on June 28th in Rattvik, Sweden at the Dalhalla Festival and will wrap up on July 16th in Sion, Switzerland at the Sion Festival.
"It's been a while since we've been able to check in with our European fans, so it goes without saying that we're excited about coming back this summer," said ZZ TOP frontman Billy Gibbons. "We're looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage."
June 28 - Rattvik, Sweden, Dalhalla Festival
June 29 - Oslo, Norway, Tons Of Rock Festival
July 01 - Arhus, Denmark, Tivoli
July 02 - Halle, Germany, Peissnitzinsel
July 03 - Sperken, Austria, Castle Clam
July 05 - Bonn, Germany, Kuntstrasen
July 06 - Berlin, Germany, Zitadelle
July 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
July 09 - Paris, France, La Villette
July 11 - London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley
July 13 - Wolfsburg, Autostadt Festival
July 14 - Munich, Germany, Tollwood Festival
July 16 - Sion, Switzerland, Sion Festival
