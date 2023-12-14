ZZ Top Announce 2024 Summer Tour Dates

() ZZ Top have announced that they will crossing the pond next summer to embark on their first European tour in five years that will include headline shows and festival appearances.

The Elevation Tour will visit nine countries and is set to kick off on June 28th in Rattvik, Sweden at the Dalhalla Festival and will wrap up on July 16th in Sion, Switzerland at the Sion Festival.

"It's been a while since we've been able to check in with our European fans, so it goes without saying that we're excited about coming back this summer," said ZZ TOP frontman Billy Gibbons. "We're looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage."

June 28 - Rattvik, Sweden, Dalhalla Festival

June 29 - Oslo, Norway, Tons Of Rock Festival

July 01 - Arhus, Denmark, Tivoli

July 02 - Halle, Germany, Peissnitzinsel

July 03 - Sperken, Austria, Castle Clam

July 05 - Bonn, Germany, Kuntstrasen

July 06 - Berlin, Germany, Zitadelle

July 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

July 09 - Paris, France, La Villette

July 11 - London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley

July 13 - Wolfsburg, Autostadt Festival

July 14 - Munich, Germany, Tollwood Festival

July 16 - Sion, Switzerland, Sion Festival

