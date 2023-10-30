ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2024 The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have massively expanded their The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with 36 additional shows added to the coheadlining trek next spring and summer.

The spring leg of the tour will feature support from Black Stone Cherry and is set to launch on March 8th in Savannah, GA at the Enmarket Arena and will run until April 20th where it concludes in Corpus Christi, TX at the American Bank Center.

The Outlaws will provide support for the summer leg that will be kicking off on August 9th in Mount Pleasant, MI at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and will wrap up on September 22nd in Ridgefield, WA.

According to the announcement, the artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31 at 10AM local time, and will be available until 10PM local time on Thursday, November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10AM local time on Friday, November 3.

03/08 Savannah, Ga

03/09 Estero. Fl

03/14 Greenville. Sc

03/15 Knoxville. Tn

03/16 Columbia. Sc

03/22 Bossier City. La

03/23 Southaven, Ms

03/24 Macon. Ga

03/28 Lexington, Ky

03/29 Greensboro. Nct

03/30 Charleston, Wv

04/04 Biloxi, Ms

04/05 Tallahassee, Fl

04/06 Huntsville, Al

04/12 Evansville. In

04/13 Moline. Il

04/14 Green Bay, Wi

04/18 North Little Rock, AR

04/19 Lafayette, LA

04/20 Corpus Christi, TX

08/09 Mount Pleasant, MI

08/15 Syracuse, NY

08/16 Bethel, NY

08/17 Mansfield, MA

08/22 Wantagh, NY

08/23 Gilford, NH

08/24 Hartford, CT

09/05 Alpharetta, GA

09/07 Virginia Beach, VA

09/08 Bristow, VA

09/12 Darien Center, MY

09/13 Clarkston, MI

09/14 Moblesville, IN

09/19 Concord, CA

09/21 Auburn, WA

09/22 Ridgefield, WA

