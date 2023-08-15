Video still

BMI To Honor ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons With Troubadour Award

(mfh) BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will present Billy F Gibbons, the centerpiece and one third of ZZ Top, with its coveted Troubadour Award during a private reception at BMI's Nashville office on Monday, Sept. 18th. The prestigious accolade recognizes a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow. As the chief songwriter for ZZ Top, Gibbons' credits include iconic hits such as "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," "Cheap Sunglasses" and "La Grange," the lead single from ZZ Top's Tres Hombres album that catapulted the trio into mainstream success fifty years ago.

"With a career spanning several decades, Billy has penned an array of timeless hits that have left an inedible mark on the music industry," BMI's VP of Creative Nashville, Clay Bradley said. "His ability to craft lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations is a testament to his songwriting prowess and he is the epitome of what the BMI Troubadour Award represents."

Dubbed "Nashville's most glorious low-key party" (Rolling Stone), the night will include unforgettable tribute performances and commemorative speeches by special guests during cocktail reception and dinner. Gibbons joins the ranks of past Troubadour Award recipients including John Hiatt, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen and Lucinda Williams. Falling on the eve of AMERICANAFEST, the night serves as a homecoming for BMI's Americana family of artists and is sponsored by George Dickel Bourbon and WP Global.

Gibbons has been an essential part of the American musical landscape since ZZ Top's formation in 1969. Regarded as one of the world's finest guitarist players, ZZ Top's signature sound can be credited to Gibbons' distinct style that has resonated throughout all genres. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has released 15 studio albums while selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

