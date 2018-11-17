|
Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video (Week in Review)
.
Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video was a top story on Thursday: Foster the People have released a new music for latest single "Worst Nites", which was co-directed by Mark Foster and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games). Mark Foster had this to say about the new visual, "This music video's inception came from a short film Josh Hutcherson and I wrote about a year ago. I've been obsessively keeping tabs on Richie the Barber for the last 6 years or so, so the idea hinged on him being the lead. I called Josh about a week before we shot the film and asked if he'd be open to adapting this for our next music video as opposed to a short. Within 6 days we put together a team, scouted locations, casted, and finished shooting. It was music video boot camp for me."
