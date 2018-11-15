News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

11-15-2018
Foster The People

Foster the People have released a new music for latest single "Worst Nites", which was co-directed by Mark Foster and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games).

Mark Foster had this to say about the new visual, "This music video's inception came from a short film Josh Hutcherson and I wrote about a year ago. I've been obsessively keeping tabs on Richie the Barber for the last 6 years or so, so the idea hinged on him being the lead. I called Josh about a week before we shot the film and asked if he'd be open to adapting this for our next music video as opposed to a short. Within 6 days we put together a team, scouted locations, casted, and finished shooting. It was music video boot camp for me."

He added, "I've been obsessed with film my whole life but haven't been ready to step into a director's role until this year. Josh has grown up working on films and is a super talented director in his own right, so it was a perfect way to get my feet wet. Richie and the cast all worked super hard learning the choreography in a day. The video wouldn't have worked without their passion. We are living in a world where we're engulfed in pressure to conform. Pressure to not stand out. To fall in line and blindly follow mass opinion. To abandon our identities. From politics, to our perception of beauty; people want to fit in. This story is a metaphor for not being afraid to embrace who you really are. There's an immense freedom that comes with taking ownership over what makes you unique. Thank you for watching. And sorry if you hate clowns. We love them." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

Foster The People Tribute Fans With 'Sit Next To Me' Video

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

Foster The People Release 'Sit Next To Me' Video

Foster The People Release 'Doing It For The Money' Video

Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'

Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'

Foster The People Release 3 New Songs

Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates

More Foster The People News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

Music Legend Roy Clark Dead At 85

Unearth Release 'One With The Sun' Video

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special

Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Expanded For Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath Classic Covered By WYN (What You Need)

Burden Of The Sky Release 'The Puppeteer' Video

Marmalade Singer Dean Ford Releases Epic Solo Album

Grayson Erhard Releases 'Tell Me No' Video

Singled Out: Cream With A K

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.