|
Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video
11-15-2018
Foster the People have released a new music for latest single "Worst Nites", which was co-directed by Mark Foster and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games).
Mark Foster had this to say about the new visual, "This music video's inception came from a short film Josh Hutcherson and I wrote about a year ago. I've been obsessively keeping tabs on Richie the Barber for the last 6 years or so, so the idea hinged on him being the lead. I called Josh about a week before we shot the film and asked if he'd be open to adapting this for our next music video as opposed to a short. Within 6 days we put together a team, scouted locations, casted, and finished shooting. It was music video boot camp for me."
Related Stories
Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video
Foster The People Tribute Fans With 'Sit Next To Me' Video
Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour
Foster The People Release 'Sit Next To Me' Video
Foster The People Release 'Doing It For The Money' Video
Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'
Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'
Foster The People Release 3 New Songs
Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates