Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

Foster the People have released a new music for latest single "Worst Nites", which was co-directed by Mark Foster and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games).

Mark Foster had this to say about the new visual, "This music video's inception came from a short film Josh Hutcherson and I wrote about a year ago. I've been obsessively keeping tabs on Richie the Barber for the last 6 years or so, so the idea hinged on him being the lead. I called Josh about a week before we shot the film and asked if he'd be open to adapting this for our next music video as opposed to a short. Within 6 days we put together a team, scouted locations, casted, and finished shooting. It was music video boot camp for me."



He added, "I've been obsessed with film my whole life but haven't been ready to step into a director's role until this year. Josh has grown up working on films and is a super talented director in his own right, so it was a perfect way to get my feet wet. Richie and the cast all worked super hard learning the choreography in a day. The video wouldn't have worked without their passion. We are living in a world where we're engulfed in pressure to conform. Pressure to not stand out. To fall in line and blindly follow mass opinion. To abandon our identities. From politics, to our perception of beauty; people want to fit in. This story is a metaphor for not being afraid to embrace who you really are. There's an immense freedom that comes with taking ownership over what makes you unique. Thank you for watching. And sorry if you hate clowns. We love them." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Foster The People Tribute Fans With 'Sit Next To Me' Video

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

Foster The People Release 'Sit Next To Me' Video

Foster The People Release 'Doing It For The Money' Video

Foster the People Stream New Track 'Loyal Like Sid And Nancy'

Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'

Foster The People Release 3 New Songs

Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates

More Foster The People News

Share this article



