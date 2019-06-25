|
Foster The People Streaming New Song 'Imagination'
06-25-2019
Foster the People have released a new single called "Imagination", which is the follow-up to their previous tracks "Style", "Worst Nites" and "Sit Next To Me."
"We can be our own best friends. We can be our own mortal enemy. We can ski the Alps in the peak of summer from under our bed covers at night. We can sail the high seas with Yeats and pick his brain about the afterlife in the holy city of Byzantium. We can fall in love with a stranger that passes us on the street, forming a complete history and future with a person we've never even spoken to.
