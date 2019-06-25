Foster The People Streaming New Song 'Imagination'

Foster the People have released a new single called "Imagination", which is the follow-up to their previous tracks "Style", "Worst Nites" and "Sit Next To Me."



Frontman Mark Foster had this to say about the new song,, "I think the quality that makes us distinctly human is our ability to live in duality. We comprehend the present external world we're in, while having an internal dialogue about what it all means.

"We can be our own best friends. We can be our own mortal enemy. We can ski the Alps in the peak of summer from under our bed covers at night. We can sail the high seas with Yeats and pick his brain about the afterlife in the holy city of Byzantium. We can fall in love with a stranger that passes us on the street, forming a complete history and future with a person we've never even spoken to.



"Our internal life is a universe, worthy to be explored and engaged. A dangerous place full of desires, undiscovered and unfulfilled. In our imagination we can escape our reality and create a new one." Check out the new song here





