Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light

09-30-2018
Greg Hawks

Greg Hawks is gearing up to release his new album "I Think It's Time" on October 12th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "One Light". Here is the story:

"One Light" was inspired by a dream I had the night I returned home after my father's funeral. His death was unexpected. He was only 64 and had not been feeling well for reasons not yet diagnosed by his doctor. He died in his sleep April 1, 2001. That entire week was surreal, and to this day, I don't remember many details. It all seems like a blur in time. One thing I did know is that things were never going to be same. Profound life-changing events such as this change you in a fundamental way. I was shell-shocked, heartbroken, and having a hard time finding any meaning to my own existence in a world without my dad. The first night back home, I had a hard time falling asleep despite being physically and emotionally exhausted. I was fearing something that I had already experienced several times. I would wake from a deep sleep with my mind in a fog and then feel a sharp pain to my core when my mind would clear and remember what had just happened. Eventually I let go and finally dozed off. Around the break of dawn the next day, I had the most memorable dream I've ever had. It was very mysterious and hard to explain or put into words. The dream was more of an extended view of one still vision. I was seeing everything as if it were through the eye of a zoom camera lens. The view was breathtakingly beautiful - an endless, immense, flat, desert horizon enveloped by a huge expansive infinite sky. And then off in the furthest distance in the middle of the very end of this gorgeous horizon appeared a single small tree that was enveloped in this one glowing circle of light. It sparkled and shimmered like a star with an otherworldly beauty unlike anything I'd ever seen before or since. I just remember staring at it and feeling this profound sense of warmth, love, and the feeling of being lifted up as if I were flying. It was spiritually comforting in a way beyond earthly description. It was one of those dreams that you don't want to end and wish could last forever. When I woke, I explained what I had just experienced to my wife at the time. She immediately replied, "That was your dad saying that he is okay and in a lovely and joyful place and that you don't need to worry about him." "One Light" is an attempt to capture the essence of that dream - both in the sonics and texture of the instrumentation as well as the words.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


