Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are streaming a video for the track, "Gainesville", which comes from the newly-released box set, "An American Treasure."

Directed by photographer Brantley Gutierrez, the clip mixes archival film of the rocker in his Florida hometown in the early 1970s alongside select moments from throughout his career.

Petty recorded "Gainesville" during sessions for his 1998 album, "Echo", but the song didn't make the final cut for the set. "Echo is supposedly his dark album," says producer Ryan Ulyate. "But 'Gainesville' is this guy looking back on this early life. It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It's just great, but I can see how it didn't necessarily fit the vibe of Echo." Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

More Tom Petty News

Share this article



