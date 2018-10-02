News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

10-02-2018
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are streaming a video for the track, "Gainesville", which comes from the newly-released box set, "An American Treasure."

Directed by photographer Brantley Gutierrez, the clip mixes archival film of the rocker in his Florida hometown in the early 1970s alongside select moments from throughout his career.

Petty recorded "Gainesville" during sessions for his 1998 album, "Echo", but the song didn't make the final cut for the set. "Echo is supposedly his dark album," says producer Ryan Ulyate. "But 'Gainesville' is this guy looking back on this early life. It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It's just great, but I can see how it didn't necessarily fit the vibe of Echo." Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

More Tom Petty News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case- Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band- The Eagles Announce Spring Tour- more

Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock

Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Metallica Release Live Harvester Of Sorrow Video

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

Jefferson Airplane's Marty Balin Dead At 76

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

Behemoth Release 'Bartzabel' Video

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

Dave Matthews Band Announce Fall Arena Tour Dates

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.