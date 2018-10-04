News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

10-04-2018
Doyle Bramhall II

Doyle Bramhall II has released a music video for his new song "Everything You Need" featuring with Eric Clapton. The clip comes ahead of his new album "Shades", which is set to be released this Friday.

Bramhall had this to say, "Recording this song and making this video was an adventure, for sure. I started writing this song in the northeast corner of Poland on a European tour last year and recorded it in Brooklyn, NY a few months later. When I first heard it back after recording it, I immediately thought it would be something Eric would dig and asked him if he would be interested in playing on it.

"He said if I could come to him he could do it. So I got on the first flight and we recorded his part. I then took it home to finish. When it was ready, I asked Abe Rounds and Chris Bruce from Meshell Ndegeocello's band to be the band for the video and then called legendary Drummer James Gadson (from Bill Withers, Charles Wright, Dyke and the Blazers and more) to make a cameo appearance since he had been in the last video. He was cool enough to indulge me. It was definitely a fun ride making this song and video." Watch the video here.


