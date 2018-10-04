News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Uli Jon Roth Reveals Special Guest For Fall Tour

10-04-2018
Uli Jon Roth

Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth has revealed that British newcomer Kaleb McKane will be the special guest on his upcoming UK November Tour.

The kicks off at the Corporation in Sheffield on Thursday 29th November, followed by University of London Union (Friday 30th November), Coventry's Kasbah (Saturday 1 December), Manchester's Academy 3 (Sunday 2 December), Glasgow's Oran Mor (Monday 3 December) and Milton Keynes' The Stables (Wednesday 5 December).

The two hour-plus program will consist of carefully selected highlights from Uli's entire musical career, which - by now - is spanning no less than 5 decades.


