Uli Jon Roth Reveals Special Guest For Fall Tour

Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth has revealed that British newcomer Kaleb McKane will be the special guest on his upcoming UK November Tour.

The kicks off at the Corporation in Sheffield on Thursday 29th November, followed by University of London Union (Friday 30th November), Coventry's Kasbah (Saturday 1 December), Manchester's Academy 3 (Sunday 2 December), Glasgow's Oran Mor (Monday 3 December) and Milton Keynes' The Stables (Wednesday 5 December).



The two hour-plus program will consist of carefully selected highlights from Uli's entire musical career, which - by now - is spanning no less than 5 decades.





Related Stories

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

G3 Tour With Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Uli Jon Roth Launches Next Week

More Uli Jon Roth News

Share this article



