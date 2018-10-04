|
Uli Jon Roth Reveals Special Guest For Fall Tour
Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth has revealed that British newcomer Kaleb McKane will be the special guest on his upcoming UK November Tour.
The kicks off at the Corporation in Sheffield on Thursday 29th November, followed by University of London Union (Friday 30th November), Coventry's Kasbah (Saturday 1 December), Manchester's Academy 3 (Sunday 2 December), Glasgow's Oran Mor (Monday 3 December) and Milton Keynes' The Stables (Wednesday 5 December).
