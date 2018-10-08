News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

10-08-2018
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are streaming a previously-unreleased alternate version of the 1985 track, "The Best Of Everything", as a preview to a newly-announced hits collection of the same name.

Recorded during sessions for the band's sixth album, "Southern Accents", the alternate take restores a lost verse from the one that surfaced on the original project - you can hear both versions below.

Due November 16, "The Best Of Everything" is billed as "the first career-spanning collection" of all of Petty and the band's hits, plus those from his solo work and Mudcrutch.

The 38-track set presents the previously-unissued song, "For Real", and a brand new essay on the rocker by Cameron Crowe. "The Best Of Everything" will be available in multiple versions, including 2CD and 4LP packages and a limited 4LP colored vinyl edition. Stream the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

More Tom Petty News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Singled Out: Tantric's Letting Go

Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.