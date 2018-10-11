Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are streaming a new fan-sourced video for the unreleased "Clubhouse Version" of the track, "You And Me", from the new box set, "An American Treasure."

The late rocker's crew recently asked fans to submit images and clips in an effort to make "a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans" - which can be seen here.

The new video is the second clip produced for the streamlined 2007 version of the song, which originally appeared on Petty's 2002 release, "The Last DJ."

"We were so overwhelmed by the incredible footage provided by the fans," says Petty's team, "we made another video." The 60-song "An American Treasure" box set features dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks by the Florida singer. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

More Tom Petty News

Share this article



