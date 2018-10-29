News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

10-29-2018
Anthony Vincent

Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 42 styles, including such diverse artists and bands as System Of A Down, Frank Sinatra, Scott Joplin, and Bobby McFerrin.

"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But i can shred on the bass! Who knew!

Erock and I also have an album coming out in November, we started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks." Check it out here and see the list of styles below:

1. Queen
2. Me
3. The Chordettes
4. Johnny Cash
5. David Bowie
6. Ozzy Osbourne
7. Frank Sinatra
8. Sam Cooke
9. Boyz II Men
10. Daft Punk
11. Janis Joplin
12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime)
13. Skrillex
14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version)
15. Kenny G
16. Bobby McFerrin
17. Star Wars
18. N.W.A.
19. Kendrick Lamar
20. System Of A Down
21. Elvis Presley
22. BOLLYWOOD
23. Bad Religion
24. Bruno Mars
25. Death Grips
26. Chuck Berry
27. Michael Jackson
28. The Clash
29. Ray Charles
30. Aretha Franklin
31. Soggy Bottom Boys
32. Death
33. ABBA
34. Ghost
35. Muse
36. Vitas
37. Medieval Music
38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
39. Tool
40. Prince
41. Nirvana
42. Dream Theater


Related Stories


Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Christmas Classics Given Ozzy, Metallica, Maiden Makeover

More Anthony Vincent News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.