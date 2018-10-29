|
Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over
10-29-2018
Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 42 styles, including such diverse artists and bands as System Of A Down, Frank Sinatra, Scott Joplin, and Bobby McFerrin.
"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But i can shred on the bass! Who knew!
Erock and I also have an album coming out in November, we started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks." Check it out here and see the list of styles below:
1. Queen
Related Stories
Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over
Christmas Classics Given Ozzy, Metallica, Maiden Makeover