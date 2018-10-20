News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans (Week in Review)

.
Slipknot

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans was a top story on Monday: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed in a new interview that the band is planning to begin work on their new studio album early in the new year with hopes of releasing it next summer.

Taylor told Resurrection Fest TV, "Next year is a big year for Slipknot. We're definitely thinking about a big world tour... [a new album] absolutely, probably summer. It all depends on when we get in the studio. Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year - like, first couple of months next year. So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything, and hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out.

"Right now, we have 20 songs that we've demoed. And they are really, really good. So it'll just come down to which ones come out the best. We take that, we make the album out of that, put the album out. However, the way we're talking right now, we're trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we'll put the album out, and then maybe we'll release something after that. It's something that we're really trying to think of, giving the audience more, giving the fans more of us. But it's gotta make sense, it's gotta be Slipknot. It can't just be something that throw out there because we can. It's gotta have art, it's gotta have content, it's gotta have passion to it." Watch the interview - here.

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

Slipknot and Dragonforce Offshoot Sinsaenum Reveal 'Nuit Noire'

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Streams Track From New Solo Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Slipknot Officially Working On Heavy New Album

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album

Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash- Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly- Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon- more

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit- Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral- Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album-Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates

Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour

Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Jimi Hendrix Producer Goes Behind The Scenes For Electric Ladyland

Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Steven Tyler Announces Special Solo One Off Show

Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

John Garcia Announces New Album and Special Show

At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

Singled Out: Martha Scanlan's Brother Was Dying

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.