The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)' Video

"It was a song that was special to me, and I kept coming back to it," says Davies. "It's great to finally be able to hear it as I'd originally envisaged. I'm very proud of it, as I am of all the songs on this album."

"Decade" presents 13 unreleased tunes from the 1970s, acting, essentially, as a companion to the 2011 package, "Hidden Treasures", which did the same with the rocker's unused songs from the 1960s.

The guitarist's material remained on the shelf as brother Ray Davies used his songs to focus The Kinks' efforts on a series of concept albums.

"We were busy, and we were touring," recalls Dave. "The Kinks were very vibrant that whole period of time. It wasn't really until the end of the '70s that I started to really take my writing seriously. I should have done it anyway - because what's 'serious' and 'not serious'? Just get stuff out, you know?"

Davies plans to perform some of the tracks from "Decade" on a rare 2-week series of US dates next April. Watch the video - here.