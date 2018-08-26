News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Kinks Dave Davies Streams Unreleased 1970s Song

08-26-2018
Dave Davies

(hennemusic) Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is streaming a previously-unreleased track, "Cradle To The Grave", as the first preview of his forthcoming collection, "Decade."

Due October 12, the project presents 13 unreleased tunes from the 1970s, acting, essentially, as a companion to the 2011 package, "Hidden Treasures", which did the same with the rocker's unused songs from the 1960s.

In the years prior to the issue of his first "proper" solo album, 1980's "AFL1-3603", Davies was working on the tracks that now make up "Decade." The tapes were unearthed by his sons Simon and Martin from "under beds, in attics, in storage," and properly mixed and mastered to bring them to full fruition.

The period 1973 to 1975 saw Dave take a major technical role as The Kinks moved into their own recording studio, Konk.

"I'm always really into the sound, and the mixes, and gadgets..." he explains. "I was able to go in, and make what I thought were demos - these recordings."

The guitarist's material remained on the shelf as brother Ray Davies used his songs to focus The Kinks' efforts on a series of concept albums.

"We were busy, and we were touring," recalls Dave. "The Kinks were very vibrant that whole period of time. It wasn't really until the end of the '70s that I started to really take my writing seriously. I should have done it anyway - because what's 'serious' and 'not serious'? Just get stuff out, you know?"

Four decades after Davies recorded a series of songs intended for possible release by himself and/or the legendary UK band, the guitarist is ready to share them with fans.

"I am so pleased that after all this time these tracks are being released to see the light of day," says Dave. "These songs have been silently nagging at me to be recognized all these years. At last I can proudly present this album Decade to the world. I do hope you all enjoy the music." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


