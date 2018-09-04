News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band

09-04-2018
Arcane Roots

Arcane Roots revealed the bad news to their fans that they have come "the end of this chapter" of the group following their touring in support of their new 'Landslide' EP.

The UK rockers shared the news via social media. Writing on Facebook, "It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the end of this chapter of Arcane Roots.

"Over the last 12 years, we have achieved more than we could have ever dreamed of and seen more of the world than we could have ever known. The smiles & voices of each of our fans from all over the world have been such an incredible source of light for us, that I don't think we could ever truly impart the gratitude we have for all of your love & support over the years. Thank you. Always.

"Thank you to everyone in our team & those who ever pulled their sleeves up for us, you were our backbone and we will never, ever forget all that you gave us.

"Now, it is time for us to look inwards and take on new long term projects and begin to fully realize the hopes, dreams & ambitions we have for our own lives & careers.

"We hope you'll join us for some very special evenings in October, All our love, Andrew, Jack & Ada"


Related Stories


Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band

More Arcane Roots News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video

HIM's Ville Valo Returns With New Band

Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band

Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.