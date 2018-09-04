Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band Arcane Roots revealed the bad news to their fans that they have come "the end of this chapter" of the group following their touring in support of their new 'Landslide' EP. The UK rockers shared the news via social media. Writing on Facebook, "It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the end of this chapter of Arcane Roots. "Over the last 12 years, we have achieved more than we could have ever dreamed of and seen more of the world than we could have ever known. The smiles & voices of each of our fans from all over the world have been such an incredible source of light for us, that I don't think we could ever truly impart the gratitude we have for all of your love & support over the years. Thank you. Always. "Thank you to everyone in our team & those who ever pulled their sleeves up for us, you were our backbone and we will never, ever forget all that you gave us. "Now, it is time for us to look inwards and take on new long term projects and begin to fully realize the hopes, dreams & ambitions we have for our own lives & careers. "We hope you'll join us for some very special evenings in October, All our love, Andrew, Jack & Ada"

