Singled Out: Margie Singleton's Heaven Or Hell Legendary country and gospel singer-songwriter Margie Singleton just released a brand new single called "Heaven Or Hell" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: About 3 months ago, my Assistant Pastor, Brother Kent Riddle called me and told me that God had put up on his heart to preach a revival about the consequences of Hell. He Also said that God had given him the message that I was to write a song about HELL. I really did not think that I was anyways near being worthy for a mission such as this, because I knew that it would be an incredible soul saving Revival, and The song had to be powerful. I asked God for his help in doing this, and he literally poured this song out on my spirit and I just wrote it down on paper, and he gave me the ability to sing it. I don't know why God gave me the honor of being a part of this incredible mission. I hope I can say what I'm going to say without anyone thinking I am being boastful or prideful, because that isn't the case. I did not conceive this song, I only received it from God. I am saying that this is the most incredible song that I have ever had anything to do with in my whole life as a writer of songs. I don't even know how many songs that I have written. I guess I could Google me and find out. LOL LOL anyway I hope that all of you who hear HEAVEN OR HELL will take it to heart, and if you are not a believer now, that you will become one and receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, because I believe Jesus will be coming to claim his Bride soon. I plan on being one of the few who will meet him in the sky and go to my Eternal Home in Heaven. Don't be left outside Heavens Door and spend Eternity in Hell. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more right here!

