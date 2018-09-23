Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

(Kayos) A brand new documentary about the making of late singer Amy Winehouse's blockbuster album "Back To Black" is set to be released digitally and on DVD and Blu-Ray by Eagle Vision on November 2nd.

We were sent the following details about the special release: The exclusive bonus feature on all formats is a recently unearthed private performance from February 2008, in which Amy performs some highlights from Back To Black and a handful of choice covers. This material has never been seen before.

Amy Winehouse - Back to Black tells the real story of how Amy's best-known and most celebrated body of work came into being. Shedding light on the creative process, it features previously unseen footage of Amy, new interviews with producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the musicians and others who worked on the album with her. It offers fresh insights into Amy's remarkable gifts as a singer, songwriter, musician and performer.

As Amy herself explains in the opening moments of the documentary (with typical understatement), "I wrote an album that I'm really proud of about a bad situation that I got through...that's pretty much where it begins and ends for me". This compelling film focuses on Amy's passion for music, her craft and her artistry, stripping away the "circus of madness" that often surrounded her.

The release also includes An Intimate Evening in London, footage from a private show Amy hosted in February 2008 at Riverside Studios, West London, which has never been seen - until now. It's a rare and joyous treat - having only been recently discovered after being in archive for a decade - as Amy plays to a small and select group of family, friends and record company execs on the evening she won five Grammy® awards. Her warmth, wit and sheer exuberance - not to mention THAT voice - is a stark reminder of what might have been.

