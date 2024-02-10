UMe Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Amy Winehouse's 'Frank'

(Reybee) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's groundbreaking and highly influential debut album Frank, UMe has released three EPs: In My Bed, Take The Box and F**k Me Pumps (the last of which is released today). Previously released only on vinyl, they are now available digitally for the very first time. Each EP includes B-sides, alternate takes and live versions of her early singles, including "Best Friend (Acoustic)", "(There Is) No Greater Love - AOL Session", and "Take the Box (The Headquarters Mix)."

Frank has also been released on 2LP picture disc, using the artwork from the original classic sleeve on LP1 and two beautiful images by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003 on LP2.

Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, Frank introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and a singer who would be treasured as one of the greatest of our time.

Featuring the singles "Take The Box," "Stronger Than Me," "F**k Me Pumps," and "In My Bed," Frank launched the career of an artist whose inimitable voice set her apart from her contemporaries. Certified triple platinum in the UK, the album was lauded worldwide. New York Times called the album a "glossy admixture of breezy funk, dub and jazz-inflected soul", while The Guardian characterized her sound as "somewhere between Nina Simone and Erykah Badu ... at once innocent and sleazy." Chart-wise, the album found itself atop the UK Jazz & Blues albums at #1 and peaked on the UK album charts at #3.

A play on both the "frankness" of her lyrics as well as an homage to her idol Frank Sinatra, Frank received its fair share of industry attention, as well. Nominated at the 2004 BRIT Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Urban Act and shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize, Amy received the Ivo Novello Award, which celebrates songwriting and composing.

The thirteen songs on Frank announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once-in-a-generation talent, and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible but tragically short musical journey.

Later this Spring, Amy Winehouse is the subject for the highly-anticipated Focus Features / Universal Pictures biopic Back to Black about her vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame. Acclaimed filmmaker and visual artist Sam Taylor-Johnson directs with break-out star Marisa Abela (Industry) in the coveted lead role supported by BAFTA winning actor Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville.

Widely considered one of the greatest artists in recent history, Amy sold more than 30 million records worldwide and still generates more than 80 million streams per month. Her acclaimed 2006 album Back To Black propelled her to global stardom, going on to win a (then) record breaking five Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song of The Year for hit single Rehab.

