Echo Black Release Colorful Poison Apple Video

Dancer rockers Echo Black has released a brand new music video for their latest single, "Poison Apple." The new clip was directed by Carey Kight.

The group had this to say about the visual, "Sink your teeth into something sweet, babies! We are incredibly excited to finally present our new visual experience, Poison Apple! The entire team worked tirelessly to make this video come to life, and she is one hell of a party!

"Our main goal was to show you another side of Echo Black. Cause, sometimes, you need to put on a green fur and a unicorn head and let the glitter take over..." Watch it here.





