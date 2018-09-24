News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs

09-24-2018
Peter Bjorn And John

Peter Bjorn and John surprised fans late last week with the release of three news singles from their forthcoming album "Darker Days", which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The first track is called "Gut Feeling". Bjorn says, 'The story of 'Gut Feeling' begins at the first gig in the US after our last album, Breakin' Point. Backstage in the club in Nashville I was waiting for soundcheck and started writing what was to become 'Gut Feeling,' the words came subconsciously: 'I think we need to talk about it, if we don't wanna live without it.' We actually did talk on that tour, and conflicts were resolved. It all became fun again. Listen here.

The second song is "One For The Team" and Peter says, "It's a pep-talk sort of song. A positive call to arms really. It's been a 'bumpy ride' as the song says. But the good thing you've found together is really worth fighting for, especially after all this time. We really ARE stronger together. We all GAIN from helping each other out. We CAN'T make it ourselves. At least not as good or as vigorous. All very corny but also all very true, most of the time. And the title is kind of corny too but I love calling a song 'One For The Team.'" Listen here

The final track is called "Every Other Night" and John says, "This song is about what's keeping you awake between the midnight hour and the hour of the wolf. It's like a warning sign in neon letters. Sonically it's a homage to my indie-pop/rock-heroes and the opposite of the snappy arrangements on our previous album (Breakin' Point). What you hear is just the three of us, Peter on guitar, Bjorn on bass and me on drums and vocals." Listen here


Related Stories


Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs

Peter Bjorn & John and Yoko Ono Soundtrack Danny Trejo Movie

More Peter Bjorn And John News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance

My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Mini Mansions Steaming New Song 'Midnight In Tokyo'

Virgin Steele Announce 'Seven Devils Mooshine' Anniversary Box Set

The Crystal Method Recruit Amy Kirkpatrick For New Single

Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs

Monuments Release 'Mirror Image' Lyric Video

Naked's Camu Returns To Music With New Song and Video

Echo Black Release Colorful Poison Apple Video

Gorod Streaming New Song 'The Sentry'

Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' This Feeling Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.