News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

09-26-2018
The Darkest Hearts

Nashville hard rockers The Darkest Hearts recently released a new song called "Mississippi Devil" and to celebrate we asked Daniel Kassel to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Talking about our newest single "Mississippi Devil" has been a lot more of a challenge in the aftermath than it was when we were writing it. I don't think that we actually knew all of what we were writing the song about until it was finished to be honest. Luke had his reasons for starting the song and Kramedj just kind of ran with it.

It all started with Luke talking to this girl that ended up moving to another state to marry a guy she had never met before even though the two of them had made a connection. Don't ask me how or why people do things like this but we all know that it happens all the time and we all face palm when we see it from the outside looking in. So, Luke decides to do what all of us do when we need to get something out. We write. It began with a touch of blues and the melancholy and morphed into a sort of angry realization.

Songs for Kramedj come out or manifest in different ways. Sometimes he will hear a riff or something behind a riff and have an entire song fall out with no problems. Other times it might take him a year to finish an idea. The whole experience is about how the song makes him think. The back-story was the added inspiration for him to finish the lyrics as they sit. Now that the song is finished though it seems to have an entirely different meaning. But that is the progression of songs. They can mean anything to anyone and it is that interpretation that allows them to translate across languages, ages, sexes, and economic and racial boundaries. A song is a song and it belongs to the person hearing it just as much as it does to the person that wrote it. We just hope that it is well received and that people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

More The Darkest Hearts News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Gary Numan's Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Accident

Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

Say Anything Stream New Song And Set Album Release

Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'

The Nightmare Before Christmas Event Expanded With Third Night

InGhosts Release 'Gravity' Video

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.