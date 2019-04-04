Singled Out: Kelly Augustine's Second Chances Kelly Augustine is releasing her new album "Light In The Lowlands" tomorrow (April 5th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Second Chances". Here is the story: I had a patient who married his wife very young. After they got married he became an abusive alcoholic and she left him. He felt terrible about how he had treated her and never stopped loving her. He said she was always his "one true love." Years later, he finally got sober. He went to find her and won her back. Their story really resonated with me. I loved his resolve in wanting to make things right and her willingness to forgive him and start over. She told me that he "saved her." What beautiful redemption that the same person who inflicted such pain on her came back into her life later and saved her. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

