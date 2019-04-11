Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77 Earl Thomas Conley has died at the age of 77 and a number of music stars have tribute to the country music star who scored 18 No. 1 hits during his career. Conleyhad been in hospice care for several months and had a condition similar to dementia, according to his brother Fred, reported The Tennessean. "He just kept losing ground," Fred said. "I'm brokenhearted." A number of music stars paid their respects to the country hit maker. Blake Shelton tweeted, "My heart is absolutely destroyed today... I'm sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest..." Randy Travis said, "When I first came to Nashville in the early '80s, I studied the great singers, songwriters and human hearts - one that topped the charts in all areas was Earl Thomas Conley. He made a big difference in the songs I sang. Thank you for the lessons and the memories, my friend. God give you sweet repose 'til we meet again... 'just around the bend.'" Bobby Bare shared, "Earl and I grew up about 30 miles down the road from each other. We've been good friends for many years. I've always loved his records and I'm gonna miss him." Mickey Gilley had this to say, "Earl Thomas Conley, great country music star, I never had the pleasure of working with Earl but I have always admired his talent and his love for country music."

More Earl Thomas Conley News


