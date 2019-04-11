News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

04-11-2019
Earl Thomas Conley

Earl Thomas Conley has died at the age of 77 and a number of music stars have tribute to the country music star who scored 18 No. 1 hits during his career.

Conleyhad been in hospice care for several months and had a condition similar to dementia, according to his brother Fred, reported The Tennessean. "He just kept losing ground," Fred said. "I'm brokenhearted."

A number of music stars paid their respects to the country hit maker. Blake Shelton tweeted, "My heart is absolutely destroyed today... I'm sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest..."

Randy Travis said, "When I first came to Nashville in the early '80s, I studied the great singers, songwriters and human hearts - one that topped the charts in all areas was Earl Thomas Conley. He made a big difference in the songs I sang. Thank you for the lessons and the memories, my friend. God give you sweet repose 'til we meet again... 'just around the bend.'"

Bobby Bare shared, "Earl and I grew up about 30 miles down the road from each other. We've been good friends for many years. I've always loved his records and I'm gonna miss him."

Mickey Gilley had this to say, "Earl Thomas Conley, great country music star, I never had the pleasure of working with Earl but I have always admired his talent and his love for country music."


Related Stories


Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

More Earl Thomas Conley News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour

The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Singled Out: Leela James & The Truth's That Woman

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.