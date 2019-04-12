Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song

Prog rock icon Alan Parsons has released a brand new track called "Sometimes" which features legendary original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm on vocals.

The song comes from Parsons' forthcoming album "The Secret" that will be hitting stores on April 26th and the track follows the release of the first single "Mircle" featuring Jason Mraz and second single "I Can't Get There From Here" featuring Jared Mahone. Check out the new song with Gramm here.

Parsons had this to say about the magical influence for the new album, "Magic has always been a passion of mine, I am a member of The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

"I've also worked with the Japanese magic company Tenyo, writing instruction books and catalogs for their tricks. I dabble with magic myself in my free time, so an album with magical influences was a natural progression".





Related Stories

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

More Alan Parsons News

Share this article



